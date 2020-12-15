Opinion: Norwich City would be foolish not to enter race to sign in-demand Manchester United man

It’s fair to say that Norwich City are well on course to make a swift return to the Premier League under the management of Daniel Farke.

The Canaries were relegated after a dismal run of results towards the end of the 2019/20 season in the top-flight, but are in a strong position to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

Farke’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table after their opening 18 matches of this year’s campaign, and will be confident of building on some impressive recent showings heading into the hectic, and potentially season-defining festive period.

It could be an interesting January transfer window ahead for the Canaries, as Farke looks to add to his squad after a number of injury problems throughout this year’s campaign to date.

The defence is one area that could be strengthened in terms of depth, with it being an area that the Norwich boss is light on options at this moment in time.

One player that could be a realistic transfer target for the Canaries is Manchester United defender Phil Jones, who has fallen considerably far down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The centre-back is yet to make an appearance for the Red Devils this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær often starting Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf ahead of him this term.

Jones is struggling to even make the substitutes bench with Manchester United this season though, and he’ll surely be tempted by a move elsewhere in the New Year, even if that is to be on a temporary basis.

You might think that he wouldn’t be willing to drop into the Championship at this stage of his career, but we’ve already seen the 28-year-old being linked with a move to the likes of Derby County and Middlesbrough, although a move is yet to materialise.

Norwich are going to need depth in their squad if they’re to build on these impressive performances so far in the second-tier, so it’s important that they look at adding to their team early into the January transfer window.

A move to Carrow Road would be the ideal opportunity for Jones to find regular game time, whilst Norwich would be getting a player that will be eager to get back to his best whilst out on loan away from Manchester United.

An interesting New Year awaits supporters at Carrow Road, and the Canaries should certainly be considering a move for Jones, whose long term future at Old Trafford looks bleak.