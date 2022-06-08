Opinion: Norwich City swoop for midfielder looks an excellent move for club and player

It seems that Norwich City will not be hanging around in this summer’s transfer window.

Little more than two weeks have passed since the curtain came down on the Canaries’ latest Premier League campaign to an end in relegation back to the Championship, and the club have already completed their first signing of the market.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that the club had completed the signing of midfielder Isaac Hayden on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, with the obligation to make the move permanent if certain criteria are met.

As a result, it seems that not only are Norwich getting their summer business underway quickly, but in impressive style as well.

The arrival of Hayden means they are getting a player who already has well over 100 Premier League appearances to his name, and rarely has he looked out of place in that time.

That of course means that the Canaries can be more than confident their newest recruit can make an impact for them in the Championship, and the fact he also has two promotion from this division on his CV, only serves to back that up.

Indeed, that experience of getting out of this divison in the right direction, could well be vital for Norwich as they look to pick themselves up after the disappointment of their relegation in such underwhelming circumstances last season, as they pursue another swift return to the Premier League.

Beyond that, with Billy Gilmour, Mathias Normann and Lukas Rupp all departing the club this summer, the addition of Hayden will give the Canaries some important extra depth in that position from next season, and potentially onwards.

From a player’s point of view, you have to feel that this is a rather good move for Hayden as well.

Although injuries certainly did not help him last season – the midfielder has yet to play this year – the investment that Newcastle are likely to make under their new owners means that even moving forward, it would have been hard for him to get regular football at St James’ Park.

This move however, sees him at a club where he ought to be much further up the pecking order, which should give him the chance for regular playing time, and with a big opportunity to make a swift return to the Premier League, given Norwich’s recent form at this level.

Off the pitch as well, this deal looks like it should suit Hayden, given that even several years ago, the midfielder admitted that he had handed in a transfer request at Newcastle, in the hope of moving further down south for family.

That is something he has now been able to do with this switch to Carrow Road, and you wonder whether the fact he is nearer to where he understandably wants to be geographically, could help bring even more out of him when he is on the pitch.

It seems therefore, that after such a frustrating start to the year for both Norwich and Hayden, this deal could be just what both parties need to ensure things start to look up for them sooner rather than later.