Opinion: Norwich City should do all they can to secure signing of influential Derby County man

Norwich City have emerged as an interested party in Derby County playmaker Tom Lawrence, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that the Canaries and Brighton & Hove Albion are providing West Brom with some Premier League competition for the midfielder’s services, although, the Norfolk club are edging closer towards a return to England’s second tier.

Undoubtedly possessing the ability to make the jump to England’s top-flight, Lawrence has been excellent in the Championship for a number of years, possessing excellent technical ability and vision.

The 28-year-old has scored ten times and has provided a further five assists in 34 Championship matches this season, proving to be as influential as ever in a Derby shirt.

Lawrence has also taken the captain’s armband this season, adding leadership qualities to his already long-list of impressive attributes.

The Rams have been dealt many off-field blows throughout the course of this season, however, they have not let that show on the pitch, with Lawrence deserving a lot of praise for that.

With Derby seemingly heading into the third-tier, the 28-year-old is simply a player who would be the ultimate cheat code in League One

Therefore, it is no surprise to see interest already surfacing for the experienced playmaker, whilst it would be no shock to see interest continue to grow as the summer transfer window edges closer.

Norwich’s interest in the Derby man should be regardless of what division they end up in next season, as Lawrence possesses the ability required to cause chaos in England’s top-flight.

However, if Norwich are to be relegated, which it is looking increasingly likely to happen, then Lawrence is someone who could make a real difference at the top end of the division, as there will be immediate pressure on a Premier League return.

It appears that there will be a big battle for Lawrence’s services next season, but a move to Norfolk does seem an excellent option, especially if Wales do manage to get into the World Cup, with his chances of inclusion increasing if he was plying his trade at the top end of the division with Norwich.