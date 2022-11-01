Opinion: Norwich City player’s potential Man United move could be scuppered by emergence of EFL rival

Manchester United were freshly linked with a move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons.

According to Football Insider, the right back has a price tag worth up to £15 million, with a view to a potential January switch on the horizon.

The Red Devils could be in the market for a full back depending on the situation surrounding Aaron Wan Bissaka, who is evidently not in Erik ten Hag’s plans given his lack of game time so far this season.

The team’s reliance on Diogo Dalot is precarious as his importance to the side has increased under the Dutchman, without an able deputy in the squad’s ranks.

With Wan Bissaka surplus to requirements, and reportedly for sale, a signing will need to be made to increase competition on the Portuguese defender.

Aarons would be an ideal signing for United given he fits the profile of a mobile, attacking full back that Ten Hag likes to deploy and would come at a reasonable fee while also filling the homegrown quota the club needs to hit with the squad.

Making the step up from the Championship to Old Trafford would also be a huge opportunity for the 22-year old, especially given the positive atmosphere currently surrounding the club.

While there were big things expected of Aarons in recent years, he is one of few Norwich players to have remained at the club through two failed Premier League campaigns.

So this move could represent his chance to take a big step up the football ladder that once seemed inevitable.

However, the emergence of a fellow Championship rival means that it is not such an open and shut case for United.

Ethan Laird’s performances at QPR should prompt a re-think for Ten Hag as he considers his options for what is a crucial position for his team.

The 21-year old endured a difficult campaign last year, with a move to Bournemouth stunting his development due to a lack of game time.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Norwich City players play for now?

1 of 18 Xavi Quintilla Villarreal Santa Clara CD Leganes Barcelona

However, he has shown under Michael Beale that he has the potential to be a bright young star for the Premier League outfit.

Laird is currently on loan from Man United, so would be an obvious long-term solution at right back if he can prove that he can live up to the potential expected of him.

So far his performances for QPR have shown his talent, and Beale’s coaching has helped him to improve his game.

If he can continue to develop at this level, then Aarons could have a conundrum on his hands, with his Norwich contract set to expire in 2024.