Opinion: Norwich City need to act fast in Dean Smith situation following poor run of form

Dean Smith’s position at Norwich City now appears precarious following the Canaries’ defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

A 2-0 loss has widened the gap between the teams, keeping Norwich six points adrift of the automatic promotion places in the Championship with Sheffield United now holding a game in hand on the Norfolk club.

Supporters have expressed their dismay at the team’s league position, with performances not backing up their standing in the table.

Norwich fans have become accustomed to their club fighting right at the top of the Championship, which Smith is now falling well short of, even if a play-off place is still on the cards.

Pessimism now rings through the fanbase, with Smith’s position soon to become untenable if results don’t improve over the Christmas period.

While the Norwich board may yet give him more time to turn things around, with Luton next weekend a good opportunity to get back to winning ways, they may yet need to be reminded that there are plenty of fish in the sea.

Smith may have good pedigree from his time with Aston Villa and Brentford, his reputation perhaps earning him another few games in charge, but this level of negativity surrounding the team is not a good environment for progress.

The likes of Scott Parker and Chris Wilder are both available, the pair offering immediate experience of gaining promotion to the top flight in recent years.

Exciting and progressive alternatives also exist, such as Belgium and Chelsea coach Anthony Barry, who has been previously tipped with a move to management at this level.

Sean Dyche would represent a big name option currently available, and the club has also previously shown an expertise in finding lesser known names abroad that can bring success to the club, with Daniel Farke proving to be an excellent appointment in the past.

Holding onto Smith is not a worthwhile endeavour given how toxic it has become, so pulling the plug sooner rather than later may be the wiser decision given there are good options available to replace the 51-year old.

But the January window looms large and it will be a key time for the Canaries.

Allowing Smith the keys to the transfer budget to try to improve the squad would not be a smart strategy, if the club has lost faith in his ability.

While the busy schedule makes it an unideal time to make a managerial change, the club’s hands may be forced into a decision before the turn of the year to allow a new man to come in and shake things up with the squad.