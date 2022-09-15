Opinion: Norwich City clash should signal final chance for Steve Bruce as West Brom manager

The trip to Norwich City on Saturday represents a fork in the road for West Brom.

This is the final clash before the international break and could be a good opportunity for the club to take stock of the situation surrounding the team’s poor form.

It has been a wretched start to proceedings from the Baggies, with West Brom currently 20th in the Championship table.

Performances have been poor and results are reflecting that, with a 5-2 win over Hull City the only real highlight of the opening two months of the campaign.

A difficult tie against Norwich will show just how behind the manager this squad is, with Dean Smith’s team on a six game winning run.

If the squad is willing to fight for Bruce then they will need to show it at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat to Birmingham on Wednesday night was such a low, with the ease with which the Blues cut through on the counter a true embarrassment.

But results up to now have been abysmal considering the level of transfer activity over the summer.

While the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace did arrive as free agents, these weren’t cheap moves and showed the club’s financial muscle over the likes of Millwall and Reading.

Yet both clubs are now above Albion in the table and performing much better as a team.

Defeat this weekend should spell the end of Bruce’s short-lived reign in charge of West Brom.

His appointment was uninspiring and there has been nothing in his tenure to suggest that he is going to turn things around.

A few good performances late last season, when the play-offs had already been lost, should not hide the fact that this has largely been a failed experiment.

Giving a new manager a free week to bed his ideas into the club would be a good idea, especially heading into such a busy October and early November period.

There are a number of highly-skilled managers that could be brought in to work under the new structure at the Hawthorns and the current squad is more than capable of competing near the top of the Championship table.

That fans have now taken to booing their own players, such as Kyle Bartley, also highlights that the atmosphere surrounding the Hawthorns has become toxic.

A new manager could be a breath of fresh air for a team that should be performing much better than it has been.