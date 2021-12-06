Opinion: Northampton Town should look to strike transfer agreement with Luton Town forward

Northampton Town have responded tremendously to their relegation back to League Two, mounting another promotion push this season.

The Cobblers currently sit second in the fourth-tier standings, having picked up 19 points from their last eight games.

Despite their recent run of form, they lead a long-chasing pack who will be snapping at their heels if any mistakes or poor results creep in.

One aspect of their game that most would predict they would need to improve in if they are to secure promotion back to England’s third-flight is their goalscoring record.

Northampton have netted just 25 times in their 19 league games thus far, which is the worst figure in the top nine of the division.

Given their form of late, and ability to secure narrow victories in well-contested games, Jon Brady may not be too concerned about the lack of league goals.

However, with January right around the corner and the chasing pack ready to recruit to bolster their promotion hopes, Northampton may have to do the same to ensure they maintain their push for the automatic positions.

One forward who offers higher-level ability, the experience of scoring important goals to guide a team to promotion and has the desire to succeed is Luton Town striker Danny Hylton.

The 32-year-old has scored 59 times in 153 appearances for the Hatters, although his scoring rate did appear much better before Luton were promoted to the Championship in 2019.

Hylton was an integral figure in Luton’s promotion from League Two during the 2017/18 campaign, proceeding to play his part in their promotion to the Championship the following season.

Possessing the intelligence, physical capabilities and energy to cause havoc in the final third, Hylton would be an excellent option for a League Two club fighting for promotion.

He is also a player who would also easily adapt to regular League One football, should that be the outcome of this season.

Hylton has appeared five times for Luton this season, adding value from the bench, and whilst he has enjoyed a better start to this season than any other in the Championship, a move to play regular football may just tempt him.