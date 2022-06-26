Opinion: No excuses for West Brom in promotion bid following recent transfer business

Last season was an embarrassment at the Hawthorns as West Brom completely failed to compete for promotion.

The Baggies’ campaign went well at first as the team fought for a play-off place up until the turn of the year.

But once everything unravelled for Valerien Ismael there was no turning back.

His replacement, Steve Bruce, never got the best out of the players and the team ultimately finished 10th, eight points adrift of a top six finish.

Considering the wealth gap that exists between the Albion and the majority of Championship clubs, after their stint in the Premier League, this was a massive underperformance of expectation.

But their transfer business this window shows that the club is willing to put the effort in to improve the squad in a bid to challenge for promotion.

The likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift are high calibre attacking players that should give the Baggies a strength up front that no one can compete with.

Daryl Dike gaining full fitness will also be a big boost, as would the possible arrival of Tom Lawrence from Derby County, if that deal can get over the line.

Jayson Molumby arriving on a permanent deal was also an important bit of business, with the Irish midfielder touted for big things to come.

The squad that has been assembled is absolutely one of the best that the second division now has to offer.

Bruce has also got a point to prove.

The 61-year old left Newcastle United last year amid fan fury that started from day one at St James’ Park.

His previous appointments also saw the fans turn against him at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.

While his start to life at West Brom was poor, this summer now shows that his squad is capable of competing for an automatic place back in the Premier League.

This gives him absolutely no wiggle room as far as success is concerned.

If West Brom fail to compete again like last season then serious questions will need to be asked why Bruce was hired, as this is what he was brought in to achieve.

A top six berth should be a bare minimum objective, even in such a competitive division, and a top two place should be the realistic aim.

Failure again would be an even bigger embarrassment.