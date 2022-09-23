Opinion: Next Huddersfield Town manager can still salvage something from this season

Danny Schofield’s tenure in charge of Huddersfield Town felt doomed from the start.

His inexperience and the sudden-nature of his appointment inspired a lack of confidence that he was the right man to replace the departing Carlos Corberan.

Obviously following in the footsteps of the Spaniard was always going to be tough given how much he achieved with the team last season.

The sales of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo to Nottingham Forest weakened the team as well, which didn’t help Schofield’s situation.

However, one win from the Terriers’ opening eight league games was enough to see the end of his 10-weeks in charge.

It was a ruthless decision, but one that needed to be made if the club’s hierarchy has any ambition of still achieving something again this campaign.

That makes the board’s next decision all that much more important and likely why no announcement has yet been made on a successor.

There have been some promising names thrown in the hat, such as David Wagner and the now unavailable Paul Warne.

Some left-field choices in Michael Carrick and Gary O’Neil also show that the club is willing to think outside the box like it has done in the past.

Wagner would be an obvious top candidate to take over the team if they could pull off a reunion with the German.

His first stint at the John Smith Stadium made him a hero among supporters as he lifted the team towards promotion to the Premier League.

But whoever does take over this squad still has the time to still salvage something from this season.

While Huddersfield are 23rd in the table, last year’s play-off winners were bottom in September before ultimately going on to beat Corberan’s side at Wembley last May.

The table is still so condensed that these 10 games have barely separated the 24 teams in the Championship.

While promotion is still a total long-shot, if the right man came in and immediately turned things around then a tilt at the play-offs is still more than possible.

This is still a good squad of players that should be more than capable of winning games at this level.

But, similarly, if the club make another poor decision in appointing the wrong name then this could be a real sliding doors moment for Huddersfield because they would surely be staring down the barrel of a relegation dogfight.

This could be the board’s only chance to turn things around for this season, which emphasises the importance of getting the next managerial appointment right.