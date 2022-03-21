Opinion: Newcastle United should strengthen interest in Championship defender

Newcastle United will be looking to up it a gear next season and become an even more competitive Premier League outfit.

The Magpies, who have seen Saudi-backed consortium, Public Investment Fund, take an 80% share of the club, have grown more ambitious as a result of the takeover, with summer set to become a massive opportunity to progress.

Whilst their radar will be extended and they are likely to spend a lot of money, they will not turn their eye on the Football League pyramid.

One player, who fits that rather broad description, well for now at least, is Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

The Cherries are looking increasingly likely to secure a Premier League return in what remains of this season, with the south coast club six points clear of Luton Town in third, meaning it may be a more difficult deal to complete.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones has stated that from all the targets Newcastle have initially drafted up, it is Kelly, who at this stage, is most likely to join the club.

Possessing an excellent passing range, and the ability to progress the play with confidence in his technical ability and the athleticism to match, Kelly certainly has the necessary tools to rem-emerge as a consistent starter in the Premier League.

Kelly also has the physicality required to thrive in the top tier, playing a big role in Bournemouth’s excellent defensive record in the Championship this season.

The 23-year-old is also extremely intelligent and reads the game very well, and can often be found stepping into play and making crucial interceptions.

Of course, Bournemouth would be reluctant to lose him, and will be particularly resistant should they go on and secure a Premier League return.

Newcastle would be an excellent destination for Kelly, with the young defender possessing a very high ceiling, something that would make the ambitious nature of the north east club a good place to progress his career.

Kelly has all the desirable traits, whilst there is still scope for him to become an even better defender, with the presence of Gary Cahill at Bournemouth definitely playing a part in what has been a strong season for Kelly on an individual level.