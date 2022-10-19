Opinion: New West Brom manager must prioritise 27-year-old in aiming to climb table

West Bromwich Albion‘s expected revival in the Championship play-off race this season took a knock in the form of a 2-0 defeat at home to Bristol City on Tuesday evening.

The Baggies had won their first match since the departure of Steve Bruce at Reading at the weekend, but they were not as clinical when the Robins visited The Hawthorns.

Considering their summer investment and the ambitions of the club this season, to have won just two of the first 15 matches of the second tier season is simply inexcusable and the performance against Bristol City just goes to show that there are many other problems at the club outside of who stands in the dugout.

Bruce initially went with a 4-2-3-1 formation this season as the Baggies looked to help their new signings settle in and thrive quickly.

The lack of victories saw Bruce switch to back three towards the end of his tenure, with Richard Beale and James Morrison sticking with that formation so far in temporary charge.

When fully fit and firing, John Swift is arguably West Brom’s most influential player and the 27-year-old has shown his class in glimpses in this season’s opening stretch.

The current 3-4-3 formation, that will likely be altered by a new manager does not involve Swift, let alone get the best out of him, and for that reason it should change.

These 18 West Brom quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 History: They were formed in which year? 1874 1876 1878 1880

No one, aside from potentially Jed Wallace, in the Baggies’ attacking contingent has been as reliable on a consistent basis in the Championship, as Swift was for Reading when fully fit in recent years.

The Chelsea academy graduate chipped in with 24 goal contributions for a poor Reading side in 2021/22, and that ability should not be neglected as Albion aim to climb the table.

Swift could even be deployed in a number eight role, as long as his midfield partner or partners take on greater out-of-possession responsibilities, such that Albion have the personnel to facilitate.

The Baggies are going to have to improve in the final third if they are to entertain any distant hopes of a top six push, and regardless of the system utilised, Swift is their best bet to achieve that.