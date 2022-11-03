Opinion: Nathan Jones’ World Cup complaints are justified amid Luton Town’s dip in form

Luton Town’s form in recent weeks has taken a hit that has dropped the team down to 10th in the Championship table.

Last year’s play-off participants will be looking to claw back some ground on the top six in the final couple of games before the World Cup break later this month.

The Hatters play three more times before the 12 November pause on the second division.

However, a 0-0 draw against Reading on Tuesday night has prompted Nathan Jones to criticise the hectic schedule of this period before the international tournament gets underway.

Since returning from the September break, Luton have already played eight times in just five weeks.

Injuries have begun to mount, with the likes of Cauley Woodrow, Reece Burke, Fred Onyedinma, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Luke Berry all unavailable for selection.

Even key figures such as Carlton Morris and Jordan Clark have had to be rested in order to maintain their fitness.

This ultimately has led to a lower quality of standard for games.

The latest round of Championship fixtures just highlights this issue, with a clear lack of goals and intensity throughout.

In only three games did both teams score, with 12 sides failing to hit the back of the net midweek.

Six of those teams played together, with three of 12 matches ending 0-0.

This is not the kind of exciting action that the league prides itself on.

With most clubs playing a further three more times before the World Cup break, it is easy to see how fatigue will start to set in and thus lower that standard even further.

Multiple clubs are managing injuries and fitness, meaning we are hardly seeing the best football we can with so many unavailable for one reason or another.

Players are being pushed to their limit.

20 quiz questions about some of Luton Town’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 True or false: Luton's record victory was a 10-0 win! True False

Clubs such as Blackpool, Burnley, Sunderland, Sheffield United, just to name a few are all missing key players through such a busy period of the season.

This can prove so costly, and it likely has for these teams with the Blades in particular dropping points to their promotion rivals in recent weeks.

Luton themselves have lost ground in the play-off race.

That so much of the season was packed into the August to November period was so unnecessary.

Fortunately, a slightly more forgiving second half of the campaign should see things begin to normalise again, but it may only be because a lot of these players will be given time to rest over the next month.

Those competing at the World Cup may find it a lot tougher when they return.