Opinion: More clubs really need to take note of Coventry City manager Mark Robins

Coventry City beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 last night, making it three wins in a row for Mark Robins’ team as they climb the Championship table.

Because their home games have been called off due to the state of their pitch, Robins’ side has been playing catch-up since the season began, leaving the Sky Blues two to three games behind every other team in the Championship.

However, despite the sloppy start to the campaign, Coventry have seemed to get back to their normal self in recent weeks. The Sky Blues have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 games, coming against Burnley and Blackpool.

Coventry have gone from hovering around the relegation zone to now sitting comfortably in mid-table, just five points adrift of the play-off places, with two games in hand on teams above them.

The 52-year-old is closing in on six years as the Coventry manager, and what a successful six years it has been. The Sky Blues boss has overseen 285 games in charge at the time of writing, with a ratio of 1.48ppm.

Robins has led Coventry from the bottom of the Football League to the Championship in 285 games. Taking the Sky Blues to their first League Two promotion in 51 years, before a COVID-19-affected season saw Coventry promoted based on points per game ratio. Robins has also led Coventry to a Papa John’s Trophy victory.

Coventry have finished the last three seasons in 16th, 12th, and 12th place since being promoted to the Championship. This may not be eye-catching for many, but when you consider the tight purse strings that Robins has had to work under and the ongoing issues off the pitch, Robins has done a marvellous job keeping the Sky Blues not only in the division but competing.

Robins has built a team in his well-known 3-4-2-1 formation and developed a team that plays decent football, but when they need to can get among it and put any team they play under pressure.

Robins may not be the eye-catching name that everyone wants as their manager, but if you ask any Coventry fan, you will learn what a job the former Manchester United striker has done.

The 52-year-old has persistently built a team year on year while remaining competitive in the Championship, and when you see managers like Rob Edwards, Mark Bonner, and Nathan Jones linked to job after job, it is a surprise Robins is never fully linked.

Any team that appoints Robins would be getting someone with experience at this level, a manager who can work with limited resources, and, most importantly, a team that will always bring that competitive edge and willingness to fight for him and the club.

Teams from England may need to stop looking abroad and start looking closer to home and at managers just like Mark Robins.