Opinion: Millwall simply must seal the summer signing of 29-year-old player

With Millwall 12 points off the play offs and 14 points above the relegation zone, it looks like it will be another season of Championship football next season for the Lions.

They’ve finished in eighth position twice since their return to the second tier of English football, and sandwiched in-between that was a 21st-placed finish where they flirted with a departure back to League One.

Millwall will go into their fifth straight season in the Championship next season and if the club’s top brass want them to finally achieve the Premier League dream, then a bit of money will need to be spent.

The Lions can’t exactly compete with the big spenders of the division, but they’ve done some shrewd deals in recent years, such as bringing Jed Wallace into the club and they also know how to use the loan market.

And securing one of this season’s loanees on a longer-term deal this summer would represent great business – and that is for Scott Malone.

Malone joined from Derby County back in August on a season-long loan, and was expected to compete for a starting spot at left-wing-back with Murray Wallace.

The 29-year-old’s arrival though saw Wallace swap between left-back and centre-back, and when the latter was struck down with injury back in January, it made Malone the undisputed number one choice.

Malone has played every minute of every league game since January 12, and with his role comes a lot of attacking responsibility – which he’s taken on successfully.

His goal tally this season stands at five in all competitions, and his latest was an absolute beauty from long range against Preston North End, which contributed to a 2-1 win for Millwall.

A STUNNING goal from Scott Malone against Preston last night 👏 Millwall played out from the back & the move was capped off with an excellent finish 🚀 pic.twitter.com/GelSFceDot — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 3, 2021

Malone is out of contract with Derby at the end of the current season after signing for the Rams in 2018, and you’d have to expect that Millwall are going to be the front-runners for his signature.

Gary Rowett confirmed last week that talks have happened with Malone and his agent, but there’s no deal on the table yet – Millwall fans would like to hope though that Malone will want to continue his career with the club that have given him the chance to play regular football again.

Like Rowett explained though, his good form this season may have attracted the interest of bigger clubs with more money, but at this moment in time Malone returning to The Den on a permanent basis next season does seem to be realistic.