Opinion: Millwall should target Swansea City playmaker should Jed Wallace depart this month

The future of Jed Wallace remains to be a hot topic of this January transfer window, with it still being unknown what the outcome might be.

Nottingham Forest are continuing in their pursuit of the exciting 27-year-old, with the Daily Express reporting that the Lions have placed a staggering £9 million price tag on him.

Wallace has been extremely influential at The Den over the last three years, with the attacker proving to be an important source of goals, assists, chances and general final-third excellence.

An injury has kept the Millwall talisman out of Championship action since the 11th of December, with Wallace chipping in with five goals and six assists in 21 Championship appearances thus far.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Millwall players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Harry Kane? Yes No

Should Forest, or any other club in pursuit, strike a deal for Wallace in what remains of this transfer window, one player who Millwall should look to is Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson.

Paterson’s future with the Swans is also uncertain, following a BBC report revealing that the 30-year-old is unhappy with his contract situation in South Wales.

Wales Online have since confirmed that Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and QPR are all interested in a move for the extremely influential attacking midfielder.

Whilst the addition of Paterson would bolster all three clubs in pursuit, they are also three clubs who are seemingly stacked with attacking talent.

Paterson’s influence would be better appreciated within the Lions side, with creativity being a slight concern when Wallace is unavailable.

Possessing the technical ability and vision to cause problems at Championship level, Paterson has seemingly taken it up a gear this season and has been additionally devastating in the final third.

Paterson has fit the system well at Swansea, with his current side looking to Paterson for cutting edge and chances.

It is no surprise that the update regarding Paterson’s future has already alerted a few Championship clubs, as Paterson is someone who has been excellent all season.

Not only does Paterson shine when going forward, but he is also a determined and gritty player out of possession, who shows plenty of desire and leaves everything out on the pitch, something that Millwall fans would undoubtedly appreciate.