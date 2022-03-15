Opinion: Millwall should target EFL star as possible Jed Wallace replacement

Currently trying to play his part in helping his Millwall side secure a Championship play-off spot, Jed Wallace has long provided the Lions with creativity and an attacking threat.

The exciting attacker, who operates as an attacking midfielder or on the right flank, has consistently starred for the Lions in recent years, with lots of January interest surfacing, and Nottingham Forest saw two bids rejected for the 27-year-old during a chaotic January.

With his contract at The Den continuing to tick down, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the midfielder, especially with an expected rise in the number of teams chasing his signature in the summer.

Filling the creative void that Wallace will leave, should his future lie elsewhere, is something that the Lions would have been preparing for.

One player they could have, and probably should have identified as a possible target is MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine.

The 22-year-old, who arrived at Stadium MK in the summer from Swindon Town, with the League One promotion-chasers beating Championship clubs to his signature, has hit new levels this season.

Twine has emerged as a big part as to why the Dons have been so successful this campaign and could have a big influence in what remains.

The attacking midfielder is an excellent ball carrier, possessing the dribbling ability and pace required to progress play in tight scenarios, whilst he is also an incisive passer of the ball.

Proving to be an important source of goal contributions, Twine has netted 14 times in 36 league appearances this season, assisting a further 10.

Twine has scored all sorts of goals this season, growing somewhat of a reputation of scoring screamers, he is also someone who reads the game well and will get himself into the right positions.

His performances at the top end of League One this season would certainly justify a move to England’s second-tier, although, his price is likely to have increased dramatically since this point last season.

With MK Dons battling away for an automatic promotion spot, his current side could also be a Championship outfit next season, something that will make it a bit more difficult for the Lions to agree a deal.