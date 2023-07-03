Millwall are keen on Luke McNally and are planning to snap him up for the 2023/24 campaign, a report from Alan Nixon has revealed.

After failing to win much game time at Turf Moor during the first half of last season, the central defender was sent on loan to Coventry City and impressed there, even playing a big part in helping the Sky Blues to reach the play-off final.

However, his future is currently uncertain and the Clarets' promotion to the Premier League may not have helped him in his quest to win a decent amount of game time under Vincent Kompany.

What is Luke McNally's situation at Burnley?

Unfortunately for McNally, he could find himself quite far back in the pecking order, even without further additions in the centre-back department.

Dara O'Shea and Jordan Beyer have already come in permanently, joining Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil as centre-back options.

Charlie Taylor also operated as a central defender for part of the 2022/23 campaign - and CJ Egan-Riley could potentially stay in Lancashire.

With all of these options in mind, it would be difficult to see McNally starting many games at all, especially in the league.

That's a shame for him - because he is at an age where he should be looking to start most weeks in his quest to get better and fulfil his potential.

A switch to a back five could give him a lifeline at Turf Moor - but Kompany enjoyed success with a back four and because of that - it would be difficult to see him changing formation at this stage.

You can't rule out more centre-backs coming in either, so McNally may need to look to seal an exit.

What should Millwall do to sign Luke McNally?

The Lions' star Zian Flemming is reportedly of interest to the Clarets, which could make a potential swap deal reasonably easy to negotiate.

The top-tier side seem desperate to get a deal over the line for the attacking midfielder, having made four separate bids in their quest to make a breakthrough.

If a swap deal is to be negotiated though, Gary Rowett's side need to ensure they benefit from this deal just as much as Burnley do.

And that means they should demand that McNally comes in permanently as part of any agreement that sees Flemming go the other way.

Although the Lions have benefitted from the loan market in recent seasons, with Daniel Ballard and Charlie Cresswell both proving to be good temporary additions, they should be looking to make a permanent addition in this area now as they continue to build for the long term.

McNally is only 23 and has the potential to turn into a solid top-flight footballer, so he's certainly someone Rowett should be looking to bring in for the long term.

And if he is sold in the future, he could make the Lions quite a lot of money so they shouldn't be open to just negotiating a loan move for the defender.

He simply must come in permanently if a swap deal happens.