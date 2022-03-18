Opinion: Millwall should explore options to make this loan signing permanent this summer

Benik Afobe has had a somewhat nomadic career over the past few years.

Since signing for Stoke City in 2019, the 29-year-old has had loan spells with Bristol City, Trabzonspor, and now Millwall.

This summer though, Afobe may have found himself a new permanent home, as Millwall should be looking to make the move permanent when the summer transfer window comes around.

Afobe has appeared 30 times in the Championship for Millwall this campaign, scoring eight goals in those appearances. This includes two goals in their 2-0 victory over promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town in midweek.

It is his work rate and willingness to work hard off the ball for his team, though, that have seen him become a bit of a fan favourite at The Den.

Whilst he has been by no means prolific, he does still have a decent goal tally to his name, and when you consider what he brings off the ball along with those goals, Millwall should really be looking at making a permanent deal for Afobe this summer.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has even hinted that the club are always open to making loan signings permanent when discussing Milwall’s loanees earlier this season.

“With our loan players we’ve signed them for different reasons,” Rowett explained via News At Den.

“Some are younger players and we’re trying to give them another year’s development and to improve our team at the same time.”

“Some players we look at the longer term as well.”

“I think anyone that’s done well for us we would always look at the potential of signing them.”

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Millwall players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 111 club apps, had a spell in China, had a spell in the USA Dennis Wise Andros Townsend Tim Cahill Pat van den Hauwe

“Whether that’s possible depends because if someone comes and does fantastically well, someone like Benik, if he comes and scores 15 or 20 goals then it could be very difficult to keep them.”

“We’re always open (to a permanent deal) and have that in mind.”

The door is open for a permanent Afobe move, then, and when you consider that the striker is entering the final year of his contract this summer, there may be a willingness from Stoke City to offload him for a fee before losing him for nothing the following year.

It’s likely that Stoke would be happy to get him off of their wage bill, too, so it is unlikely that Millwall would have to pay any significant fee to secure his services.

Although he is 29, and therefore some may be hesitant to invest in him, as long as Millwall are getting him for the right fee and on the right wages, he has already shown he has plenty to offer Gary Rowett’s side, regardless of his age.

All things considered, then, Millwall should certainly be exploring options to make Benik Afobe’s temporary switch to The Den a permanent one this summer.