Opinion: Millwall should consider move for ex-Crystal Palace player

Millwall have not made the start that they would have wanted to the new Championship campaign, and are without a win in their opening four games.

The Lions currently find themselves in 21st position, after picking up two draws from their first two games, before suffering two losses in what followed.

Gary Rowett confirmed in an interview with News At Den, that adding a defender is quite high up on his priority list at present, with an injury to Shaun Hutchinson highlighting a need to dive back into the transfer market.

The London club have already added Daniel Ballard to their ranks this summer, but it now seems that the Arsenal player might not be the only central defensive reinforcement that the club bring in this summer.

With that in mind, one defender that Millwall could bring in is former Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann.

The 34-year-old was released by the South London club earlier this summer, and ever since, he has been looking to find a new permanent home.

Not only would a move to Millwall seem logical in regard to distance, but the defender would seemingly fit in perfectly in the way that The Lions operate.

Dann would bring composure, physicality, and a vast amount of experience to Millwall’s back-line, and would provide a consistent service after so many years competing in the Premier League.

Dann is also a leader who has the grit and determination to help Millwall back onto a positive path. The Lions will still have ambitions of challenging for the play-offs this season, and the reliable 34-year-old would certainly help them towards that objective.

Dann is also an excellent choice for The Lions, because what he lacks in, athleticism, is made up for by Ballard.

To play alongside a vastly experienced, former Premier League defender would also benefit Ballard, who at 21 years of old, has plenty of learning left to do.

As he is a free agent, it would cost nothing to acquire his services, although, there is a chance that his wages might prove to be too costly. He has just finished playing Premier League football, and it remains to be seen if Millwall could afford such a player.

