Opinion: Millwall should chance their luck with this prolific EFL player

Millwall have scored more than one goal in a Championship game just once this season, and whilst they continue to impress defensively, they need to start turning draws into victory if they have any ambition in troubling the play-off positions.

Jed Wallace has once again been incredibly influential for The Lions, scoring four and assisting in four in 10 second-tier outings.

Sheyi Ojo has been brought in during the summer, in an attempt to manufacture another avenue for creativity, and whilst he has shown glimpses of his quality, he is not the sole answer.

The Lions do have other players who possess that spark to make things happen, but unfortunately, they do not star too often.

One player who Millwall could look to add to their squad, in order to pose more of a threat in different areas of the pitch, is Lincoln City winger Anthony Scully.

Only a true Millwall fan will get these 27 Lions quiz questions correct

1 of 27 In what year were Millwall formed? 1884 1880 1889 1885

Operating as a right-winger, the 22-year-old’s jinking runs and ability in the final third make him a real danger at third-tier level, and whilst he is unproven in the division above, he is still young and has every opportunity of succeeding in the Championship.

Scoring 11 goals and assisting a further three in 14 appearances in all competitions thus far, Scully is starring in a side who are struggling to keep pace with the top sides of the division.

Netting 16 times and assisting a further nine last time out, his performances perhaps went under the radar with Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers both announcing themselves on the League One stage.

Scully is someone who is just as comfortable operating on the right flank, as he is on the left, whilst he also possesses the attributes needed to succeed as a striker.

Scully is destined to play at a higher level than the third-tier, and the possibility of reaching the Premier League is realistic, which is why Millwall could benefit by signing him now.

Scully will soon be entering the final 18 months of his contract with The Imps, meaning his price should not be too extortionate.

There is also uncertainty as to whether or not Jed Wallace will pen down a new contract, and with there being Premier League interest in the 27-year-old, signing a player who is as exciting as Scully could be placed on their priority list.