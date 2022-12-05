Opinion: Millwall should challenge West Brom in Huddersfield Town player pursuit

It is not expected to be too hectic of a January transfer window at Millwall, but with the Lions looking to maintain a top-six push, they will be looking to continue bolstering competition levels throughout the squad.

One area that could be targeted ahead of the opening of the window is the midfield position, and whilst Gary Rowett’s current options are certainly at a strong level, they are perhaps missing height.

One player that would certainly bring that, amongst a lot of other desirable attributes, is Huddersfield Town’s Jon Russell, with the 22-year-old’s unresolved contract situation at the John Smith’s Stadium making it seem that a departure will be sanctioned in January.

As per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, West Brom are keeping an eye on the young midfielder, with Carlos Corberan eyeing a return for a player that was integral to his push for promotion as Terriers boss last time out.

Several Championship clubs will likely join the race for the Chelsea academy graduate, with Millwall being a club who would be in a good position to sign him and The Den would be a good destination for the young midfielder.

Standing at 6’4, possessing excellent technical ability and being a great reader of the game, he would provide a completely different option to what Rowett has at his disposal already.

Gaining good experience in mounting a push for promotion during Huddersfield’s third-place finish, the remit at Millwall will, of course, be a familiar one.

Not only does it makes footballing sense for the Lions to pursue a move for Russell but it also makes complete financial sense.

He is available for a cut-price fee as Huddersfield want to avoid losing him for free in the summer, with the midfielder being frozen out since the appointment of Mark Fotheringham.

Given his age, the ability shown during the early stages of his career, and how high his ceiling is, there is also a good chance of his value rising exponentially if he was to succeed with the Lions.

This would be an excellent deal for the Lions to complete but equally, it would be a great deal for several Championship outfits to complete.