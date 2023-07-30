He ripped up the Championship last season for Sheffield United, but Iliman Ndiaye looks to be heading away from England and exiting the Premier League.

The Senegal international was a revelation for the Blades last season, scoring 15 times and assisting a further 12 goals in what was a breakout campaign for the 23-year-old, who also played at the FIFA World Cup.

With his contract running out at Bramall Lane though, it appears that his boyhood club Marseille have struck a deal for his services, with L'Equipe claiming that they will pay United a fixed fee of £14.6 million with further add-ons to follow.

Despite their head coach Paul Heckingbottom hinting that he would be working on a tight budget ahead of the summer transfer window opening, the Blades hierarchy will need to re-invest every single penny that they get for Ndiaye to make the club's attacking unit stronger, with just Oli McBurnie, youngster Daniel Jebbison and new unknown quantity Benie Traore to call upon.

It wouldn't be a shock if Heckingbottom were to look to some of the Championship's better players from last season, but he needs someone in Ndiaye's mould that can operate in the number 10 role but also as a striker.

Therefore, it will not be a shock whatsoever if United join the race for Millwall talisman Zian Flemming, who certainly had a debut season to remember in England last year and his club now need to be poised for a potential approach.

What is Zian Flemming current Millwall situation?

Flemming became the Lions' club-record signing last summer when arriving in South Bermondsey from Fortuna Sittard, with a £1.7 million fee paid for the attacker having pursued him in the previous transfer window.

The Dutchman scored goals in the Eredivisie and he transferred his form to the Championship, firing in 15 goals for Gary Rowett's side as they narrowly missed out on the play-off spots.

Naturally, the 24-year-old was always going to attract attention this summer and he has two years remaining on the contract he signed a year ago, which is according to the Dutch press as Millwall did not publish the length of his deal.

How much do Millwall want for Zian Flemming?

There has been plenty of interest in Flemming this summer, with Championship title-winners Burnley bidding multiple times.

However, every single offer was turned down, including one that only totalled £6.9 million according to Voetbal International - a figure which was understandably met with some bemusement from Lions supporters.

Lazio and Sevilla have also been credited with interest in Flemming but no-one has yet met Millwall's valuation - which is claimed to be £13 million according to Sky Sports.

That would obviously represent a record sale for the Londoners and whilst they will not really want to sell Flemming whatsoever, the player will want to play in the Premier League no doubt and every player has a price.

And that is why they now need to be braced for a potential approach from Bramall Lane - Heckingbottom needs a verastile player who can be utilised as a striker and a number 10, who has good ball control and can create something out of nothing.

Flemming is all of those things and for the apparent valuation, it would be smart recruitment from United to be in for his services - now we just have to wait and see if it becomes a reality.