Opinion: Millwall should already be making plans to swoop for Rotherham United man this summer

They always seem to go somewhat under the radar in terms of the Championship play-off race, and the 2022-23 season is no different as Millwall are quietly going about their business under Gary Rowett once again.

Since his October 2019 appointment, Rowett has led the Lions to finishes of eighth, 11th and ninth in the second tier standings as they fell short by two and six points of the top six in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Unlike some other clubs in the division, the Londoners do not have the benefit of parachute payments or a big budget, although we have seen signs of the purse-strings being loosened in the last 12 months at The Den.

The £1.8 million record signing of Zian Flemming was the first evidence of that in the summer of 2022, whilst a reported £3 million January bid for QPR striker Lyndon Dykes caught everybody by surprise, but showed that the club are serious about making the play-offs this season.

Millwall currently sit in fifth spot in the Championship, some 11 points off the automatic promotion spots but they are in a heavily congested race for the play-offs – this is all without talisman Jed Wallace who departed for West Brom last summer, but they have proven to not be reliant on his magic.

Wallace’s main position was as a right-winger for Millwall over the years, but played more centrally due to Gary Rowett’s change in system during his final year or so with the club – he has now reverted back to a 4-2-3-1 though with great success, with George Honeyman being the regular choice in that position.

Honeyman isn’t exactly what you’d call an out-and-out winger however, but he does all the hard and ugly work up and down the right flank – this summer though could give Millwall the chance to upgrade in that position to someone more attacking.

And whatever league they find themselves in, whether it is the Championship again or the Premier League for the very first time, Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene has to fit the bill.

Ogbene is a player that Millwall fans are probably familiar with considering they were linked with a January swoop for his services, and Wales Online even claimed that bids were made by the Lions and Swansea City for his services – offers that were rejected though by the Millers as they wanted to keep him until the end of the season.

That was a major move by United as they have turned down hard cash and now risk losing him for nothing this summer, but clearly the South Yorkshire outfit want to preserve their Championship status and on Monday night he proved his importance by firing home the club’s equaliser against Swansea City.

The 25-year old is a versatile player – he is a natural winger but can also operate as a striker and a wing-back, with his breakout season being the 2021-22 League One campaign where he not only notched 11 assists in all competitions, but also he became a regular in the Republic of Ireland national setup.

Ogbene has played as more of a striker for much of the current campaign and had scored six times before the January transfer window opened, and whilst he hadn’t scored for 10 league matches in succession before his strike against Swansea, the Irishman was still proving to be a threat out wide in Matt Taylor’s new 4-3-3 formation.

The expectation is that Ogbene will depart for a club who can pay bigger wages and offer him a better chance of a promotion push for 2023-24, and Millwall must re-ignite their interest at the end of the season or perhaps put the groundwork in now before they are able to make a move as clubs from overseas are already allowed to approach the wide player for a pre-contract agreement.

He would definitely fit the recruitment strategy at The Den as a Championship-proven player to be brought in on a bargain deal, and with Millwall looking a bit more attacking than in recent years, Ogbene should flourish in this current Lions setup.