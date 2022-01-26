Opinion: Middlesbrough’s pursuit of 29-year-old should be of high priority to strengthen promotion bid

Middlesbrough are interested in a deal for Jeff Hendrick from Newcastle United in the remaining five days of the window according to Alex Crook.

The Republic of Ireland international should be very high on Chris Wilder’s priority list ahead of the deadline due to a lack of depth in central midfield areas.

James Lea Siliki and Martin Payero have struggled to adapt to the physicality of English football this season and therefore Wilder cannot count on their availability in building towards the business end of the season.

Boro have four competent senior central midfielders at present, but while deploying a midfield three that does not provide sufficient depth to cope with injuries and suspensions in their promotion push.

Paddy McNair is one of those four options, but he is a specialist centre back, so you are robbing Peter to pay Paul in that regard if the Northern Irishman is the first choice alternative to step into the midfield trio.

Hendrick has close to 200 appearances at Championship level, is in familiar surroundings, and at 29 has matured into more of a conventional central midfielder.

It is easy to see where he would fit into Wilder’s system, either as an attack-minded midfielder or playing close to a lone striker.

Signing Hendrick, on a loan deal or permanent transfer, would also give Wilder the option to play Marcus Tavernier in a more advanced role than he has been deployed in since Neil Warnock left the club.

At the time of writing, if one of Jonny Howson or Matt Crooks were to suffer a long term injury, the quality of the group would not be the same, Boro should not allow themselves to reach a position, coming out of the January transfer window, where that is still the case when Hendrick could solve that problem.

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland

The 29-year-old is clearly not in Eddie Howe’s plans at Newcastle, and so a move appears to be best for both parties with one potential stumbling block being his contract situation.

Hendrick’s deal at St James’ Park runs until the summer of 2024, suggesting that it would be smarter for Boro to try before they buy and bring him in on loan until the end of the season.