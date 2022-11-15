Opinion: Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick should make wise use of Manchester United contacts

Michael Carrick has made a positive start to life at Middlesbrough having been appointed at the end of October.

He has overseen three wins, one draw and one defeat to lift the team to 14th in the Championship table heading into the World Cup break.

That the team is now just four points adrift of the play-off places also shows just how much potential there still is in this season for Boro.

A much improved second half of the season could yet still see this side compete for promotion to the Premier League, as was the expectation pre-season under Chris Wilder.

Carrick will welcome this four week break as he takes stock of his first few weeks in charge.

To oversee five games in a little over two weeks shows how hectic the current schedule has been for the club.

But the next month will allow him to really get to grips with his squad and figure out what needs to be done to continue their recent improvement.

One very important aspect will become the January transfer market, which will be the 41-year-old’s first chance to make his mark on this squad.

This squad could still use some reinforcement to bridge the gap to their potential promotion rivals.

In particular, in attack the team will need some added firepower but midfield could also be an area that needs strengthening.

This should be where Carrick’s close relationship with Manchester United should come in useful.

Quiz: What club did Middlesbrough sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Víctor Valdés? Barcelona Manchester United Sheffield United AC Milan

There are a number of talented young players at the Premier League club who could strengthen this Boro side, with Football League World exclusively revealing Zidane Iqbal as being considered a potential transfer target at the Riverside.

It is now perhaps too late to make a move for someone like Alejandro Garnacho, who has emerged as a preferred choice of Erik ten Hag in recent weeks, but there are other attacking talents at the club who Carrick will know well, such as Charlie McNeill.

Making use of his knowledge of these players could give the team a slight edge in the winter window.

Iqbal would certainly be a strong addition and would improve the team’s midfield options.

It is these areas that Carrick will also need to use to show what he brings to the table as a manager, as having contacts like that in the game can prove incredibly valuable.

His good start in charge has given him a good platform, but the next month without any games will be just as important for his long-term success.