Middlesbrough are keeping tabs on Swansea City forward Liam Cullen ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

This link perhaps comes as no surprise considering Cameron Archer will be leaving the Riverside at the end of the season and with that, Michael Carrick will surely be looking for a replacement.

The former Manchester United midfielder may have Marcus Forss at his disposal - but the ex-Brentford man has spent a considerable chunk of the season playing out wide.

Cullen could be the man to come in and fill the void that Archer's departure will create, with the former having the Championship experience under his belt to be a real asset for Boro if they remain in the second tier next season.

Who are the victims of Liam Cullen's potential arrival?

The fact Forss can operate on the wing is likely to boost his chances of winning a respectable amount of game time next season - but he has spent most of his career as a striker and will surely want to be Boro's main talisman during the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

With this in mind, the Finland international would arguably be a victim of a potential move for Cullen, as would Matthew Hoppe who will be keen to make his mark on Teesside following an underwhelming start to life at the club before going out on loan to Hibernian.

Josh Coburn is another forward who may be pushed down the pecking order by the current Swansea man - but he could actually benefit from this switch in the short term.

How could Josh Coburn benefit?

Unlike Hoppe, Coburn has already proved himself at the Riverside and that's why he can go out on loan again next season without worrying about his future.

Carrick would have already been told about the Bristol Rovers loanee's ability by staff behind the scenes on Teesside - and that should bode well for the youngster in the future when he's finally ready to be a key part of the first team.

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025 with Boro having the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, so he still has plenty of time to force his way into Carrick's plans.

As mentioned, the potential arrival of Cullen would probably push him down the pecking order but that's probably a positive, because he needs to be winning as much game time as possible and he might have the best chance of doing that out on loan, regardless of which division his parent side are in next season.

The Teesside club will either be in the top flight or pushing for promotion again - and an inexperienced player like Coburn may not be given the chance to start every week - even though Hayden Hackney has been a regular under Carrick.

In the long term, Cullen could potentially block Coburn's pathway to regular first-team football but in terms of next season, another loan deal for the latter would probably be beneficial.

He won't be short of interest considering how prolific he has been during a chunk of his stay at Bristol Rovers - and if there are numerous offers for him on the table during the summer - that should give him the chance to pick an ideal next destination for the 2023/24 campaign.