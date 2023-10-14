Middlesbrough managed to enjoy a reasonably productive summer transfer window, bringing in a number of talented players.

Although some of these players are inexperienced, either in terms of their age or the fact they have only just come to England, they are likely to grow into excellent first-teamers at the Riverside.

And you would back them to thrive under a talented head coach like Michael Carrick, who transformed his team from relegation candidates to promotion competitors last season following a poor end to Chris Wilder's spell.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

They also did well to offload some players and that helped them to bring some players in, with Luke Daniels, Joe Lumley, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall and Jack Robinson all being released on the expiration of their contracts.

No one can have any real complaints with that list, considering none of them were likely to be valuable first-team players for Boro in the future.

They also sold a couple of players who were going to be surplus to requirements, with Marc Bola heading to Turkey and Martin Payero ending his mixed spell on Teesside by linking up with Udinese.

And with Chuba Akpom having less than one year on his contract at the time of his departure to Ajax, Carrick's side probably made the right decision to cash in on him.

What's the latest on Middlesbrough's financial fair play situation?

As an EFL club, Boro have to abide by the footballing body's financial rules and this is why owner Steve Gibson needs to be careful with his spending.

He may be an ambitious man, but he's also sensible and won't want to see his club receive any sanctions for breaching financial rules.

It has been reported by Teesside Live's Craig Johns that Boro sailed fairly close to the wind regarding the EFL's financial rules this summer and with this in mind, he doesn't believe the club will be that busy in the January transfer window unless they can offload some players.

Which Middlesbrough player's future could be in doubt?

There are a few players who could be on their way out of the club in January.

Anfernee Dijksteel may find it difficult to win too much first-team football this term, Paddy McNair's contract expires next summer, Bryant Bilongo may not win a huge amount of game time and it remains to be seen whether Matthew Hoppe could be recalled and sold this winter.

You have to look at Hayden Coulson as well - and you feel he could be the man who's in the most danger of departing Teesside in January.

This will be disappointing for him considering he only signed a new two-year contract back in the summer and will have been hoping to be a key part of Carrick's plans.

Making just three competitive appearances so far this term, it doesn't look good for the left-back who will probably find it hard to overtake summer signings Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura in the pecking order.

Rav van den Berg can also play on the left-hand side as well as Bilongo, so Coulson could potentially be sold in January to free up funds.

Because he has more than a year left on his deal, the club could generate a decent fee for him.