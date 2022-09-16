Opinion: Middlesbrough’s failure to fully address key position during transfer window could prove to be costly

Middlesbrough enjoyed a reasonably productive summer transfer window but will have been extremely disappointed with how it ended.

They managed to address most of their positions, with their goalkeeping department being revamped, more depth being added at wing-back and their central defence also being strengthened by the signings of Matt Clarke and Darragh Lenihan.

The recent arrival of Massimo Luongo has also strengthened their midfield area and considering that’s a position they failed to address before this month’s deadline, they will be delighted to have secured the Australian’s services.

There are two key criticisms that could be made of their business though – and the first comes in their forward department.

They may have recruited Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and Rodrigo Muniz – but the trio are still quite young and you just feel they are missing a top-quality addition to give them enough firepower up top.

In fairness though, it’s not as if they are short of options in this position and this is why many would argue they should have enough going forward to be competitive, with the likes of Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom also able to do a job for Chris Wilder’s side.

In the attacking midfield position though, you have to wonder whether they have sufficiently replaced Marcus Tavernier following his move to AFC Bournemouth in July.

He may have only recorded five goals and five assists in the league last term – but he was only likely to get better considering he’s only 23 and proved his worth during the 2021/22 campaign.

Many would argue Boro have already moved to fill the void Tavernier’s departure created with Alex Mowatt coming in – but the latter didn’t exactly enjoy the best debut season at West Bromwich Albion during the last campaign and ideally needed more competition for his place.

Riley McGree and Matt Crooks may be able to contribute from midfield – but with the funds the Championship side generated from Tavernier and Djed Spence’s sales – you wonder if they could have made a move to add another option in this department.

Without this creativity, they risk falling short in the final third and with another striker failing to arrive before the deadline, this combination isn’t exactly a recipe for success.

They should still be doing a lot better than they are currently and it wouldn’t be a surprise if results start to improve soon – but in the longer term – they may need another attacking midfielder to assert themselves as serious competitors in the promotion mix even with Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones out wide.