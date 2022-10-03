Opinion: Middlesbrough’s failure to back Chris Wilder properly has led to his downfall

The appointment of Chris Wilder should have heralded a great moment for Middlesbrough 11 months ago.

Neil Warnock was never going to be the man to take the club forward, the 73-year old was well past his best days at that stage and felt like a placeholder.

But Wilder had just led Sheffield United to an incredible rise from League One to 9th in the Premier League.

While things ended on a sour note for his time at Bramall Lane, his qualities as a coach were plain to see.

This was a shrewd appointment and the speed with which he turned around the team’s results indicated that good times were back at the Riverside.

A remarkable FA Cup run combined with an impressive rise to 7th in the Championship, albeit a play-off place opportunity did go abegging right at the death of the season.

The signs were there that Boro should be promotion contenders for this season, but now, after 11 games, his time with the club has come to an end.

It has hardly even come as too big of a shock, which might be the most surprising part of this downfall.

Results have been poor, with just two wins and 10 points with the team 22nd in the table.

However, Wilder was set up to fail given how poor their summer window ended up being.

There were some really positive moves, like bringing in Ryan Giles and Darragh Lenihan, who both impressed at Blackburn Rovers last term.

But the lack of investment in the team’s attack has really let the squad down.

Matthew Hoppe, Rodrigo Muniz and Marcus Forss were all brought in, but it still felt like the team was lacking a big name who guaranteed goals.

That trio has combined for three goals, with none of them really playing well enough to cement themselves as guaranteed starters.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Oakwell Win Draw Loss

The sale of Marcus Tavernier, who was such a key player under Wilder, also significantly hurt the team’s chances of getting off on the right foot to start the season.

Given the level of money received from player sales during the summer window, especially for a player Wilder never used in Djed Spence, this was a poor transfer period.

Wilder’s track record, and his impressive start to life with Middlesbrough, earned him the right to be backed better in the market.

But it ended up being slapdash, with signings coming in after the season was already underway, and it meant that Boro were constantly playing catch-up.

These are costly mistakes, and it has ultimately led to Wilder’s dismissal.

Performances and results could have been better, but the 55-year old deserved better too.