Middlesbrough are likely to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Michael Carrick's side are set for an exciting end of the season with a top six place almost guaranteed and they will be one of the favourites in the play-offs after their excellent form since the 41-year-old's arrival.

But regardless of which division the club are in next season, Carrick is facing some big decisions on his squad, with the attacking areas likely to be one of his main priorities.

Boro signed Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa in January and the 21-year-old has made an outstanding impact, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 18 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Villa are said to be willing to allow Archer to depart again next season, but there is likely to be no shortage of suitors for his signature and it could be tough for Boro to bring him back if they fail to win promotion.

They could also face the prospect of losing Chuba Akpom, who is the Championship's top scorer with 28 goals, if they remain in the second tier next season.

The 27-year-old attracted interest from Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Everton and Southampton in January, while Bundesliga outfits Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen are said to be keeping tabs ahead of the summer.

But Carrick should consider a move for another of the Championship's leading marksmen in Swansea City's Joel Piroe.

Only Akpom, Viktor Gyokeres and Carlton Morris have scored more league goals than Piroe this season, with the Dutchman continuing his fine form after netting 24 times in all competitions last campaign.

Swans boss Russell Martin revealed this morning that Piroe could be sold in the summer as he enters the last year of his contract, with the 23-year-old yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

"I'm sure there will be [clubs looking at him]. Well, I know there is," Martin told the BBC.

"If it was down to me [Piroe's contract] would have been sorted a long time ago, but it's not.

"Our main job is to win as many games as we possibly can. The next big remit is to develop young talent and give them an opportunity to play.

"While it's frustrating that you may end up losing players of Joel's ilk, like Flynn Downes last summer, maybe Joel this summer, with a year left on his contract, we have to accept that may be a possibility."

As Martin says, there will be plenty of interest in Piroe in the summer, but Boro will likely be able to meet the Swans' valuation, with chairman Steve Gibson having spent big previously.

Piroe has proven himself to be a reliable and prolific scorer at Championship level, registering impressive numbers in a Swansea side who have been inconsistent for much of the campaign.

It is an exciting prospect to think of Piroe working under Carrick given the way he has improved the likes of Akpom and Archer, while his Boro side have averaged over two goals per game since his arrival, underlining the creativity and service Piroe would be provided with at the Riverside Stadium.

Carrick has transformed Boro into a side playing attractive, attacking football and Piroe would fit seamlessly into his system, while Carrick's expert tactical guidance would likely develop his game even further.

At 23, Piroe still has plenty of room for improvement and would represent an exciting long-term investment.

There is no doubt it would be an ambitious move for Boro and it would be something a coup if they were to secure his signature, but Piroe should certainly be a name on Carrick's list of summer targets whichever division the club are in next season.