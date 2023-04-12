It is likely to be a busy summer at Middlesbrough as Michael Carrick continues to stamp his mark on the squad.

Boro's automatic promotion hopes are seemingly over after their 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Monday.

Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Matt Crooks secured an impressive comeback point after Sam Bell and Harry Cornick gave the Robins a two-goal lead, but it leaves Boro sitting fourth in the table, eight points behind second-placed Sheffield United with just five games remaining.

However, Carrick's side are in a strong position to finish inside the top six and will go into the play-offs as one of the favourites, with the prospect of Premier League football next season on Teesside a very realistic possibility.

Much of Boro's summer transfer business will depend on which division they are in, but defence is certain to be one area Carrick needs to address.

Right-back may be a position which Carrick prioritises, with question marks over whether Tommy Smith should continue as Boro's first-choice next campaign.

Smith has performed admirably under Carrick and has established himself in the team since the 41-year-old's arrival, proving himself to be a consistent and reliable performer.

But Smith has seemed exposed when coming up against some of the trickier wingers in the division, with the likes of Burnley's Anass Zaroury and Bristol City's Anis Mehmeti causing him problems in recent games.

Smith also does not offer Boro the same attacking threat as left-back Ryan Giles on the opposite flank, which can leave the side looking a little unbalanced.

However, Liverpool's Conor Bradley, who is currently on loan in League One with Bolton Wanderers, could represent the perfect solution.

The 19-year-old has excelled during his stint with the Trotters, making 46 appearances in all competitions so far for Ian Evatt's side, helping them to win the Papa John's Trophy and playing a key role in their play-off push.

Bradley has scored an impressive seven goals and registered six assists this campaign and while he has featured largely in a more advanced wing-back role, it suggests he could provide significantly more attacking threat than Smith.

But Wanderers also have one of the best defensive records in the division having kept 19 clean sheets in their 40 league games, with Bradley a crucial part of that solidity, so he is equally capable both defensively and offensively.

Smith recently signed a new contract at the Riverside Stadium, underlining the trust Carrick has in him. While it would be harsh to replace him next season, Carrick has shown he is not afraid to be ruthless and if he does enter the market for a right-back, Bradley could represent the perfect upgrade.