Opinion: Middlesbrough should target former QPR man to fill priority area

Chris Wilder has made it clear that he is after a left-sided centre-back this summer at Middlesbrough whilst in conversation with the Northern Echo.

Given that operating with three central defenders has become increasingly common over the last few years, Wilder is hoping to gain some balance within his back-line.

Paddy McNair was often deployed on the left of a back three last season, and whilst he managed to put in a high level of performance, a left-footer would certainly help bolster Wilder’s options.

There does appear to be a shortage of left-footed options that Middlesbrough could consider, with Hull City’s Jacob Greaves one player that they have been credited with an interest in.

However, given the club’s recent takeover, a deal for the exciting defender certainly looks more complicated than it once was.

One player that Boro could consider, who has proven to thrive in the Championship before, is former QPR defender Yoann Barbet.

Leaving the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium following the expiration of his contract, Barbet is currently a free agent and Middlesbrough could offer him an immediate Championship return.

A reliable defensive operator, Barbet’s ball-carrying attributes and passing range stand him out above most, whilst there can be no questions about his defensive capabilities.

Not only is he someone that will bolster Middlesbrough’s defensive options but he is someone that would immediately be pushing for a start, and whilst he would be a perfect fit for the left-sided centre-back role, he is just as competent when playing in the middle of a back three.

Racking up over 200 appearances in the Championship, during his time with QPR and their West London rivals Brentford, Barbet ticks a lot of boxes for Wilder and Co. and could be part of something special as Middlesbrough target promotion to the Premier League.

Barbet would be an excellent addition at a lot of Championship clubs, with several second-tier outfits seemingly in need of a progressive left-footed central defender.

Barbet is also a leader and a commanding presence who can help get the very best out of the younger members of the Middlesbrough squad if a move does happen.