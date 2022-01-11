Opinion: Middlesbrough should swoop for 21-year-old to balance their attacking process

Middlesbrough have adapted extremely well to Chris Wilder’s style of play in the last couple of months and look like a team destined to finish in the top six.

Many saw it a fairly harsh decision to dismiss Neil Warnock of his duties after a valiant 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion in early November.

However, with five wins, two draws and one loss in his opening octet, there are not any supporters left feeling aggrieved as Wilder has transformed Boro and lifted them to just one point off of the play-off places.

One player who has thrived more notably than a lot of others is Isaiah Jones.

The 22-year-old winger has been one of the EFL’s breakout stars this season and is thriving in an unfamiliar right wing back role under Wilder’s tutelage.

The attacking thrust that Jones offers from the right flank has been a very profitable outlet in recent weeks and if they could match that attacking prowess on the other wing, then Boro would be a team to watch in pushing for automatic promotion.

There is a chance that teams could prepare effectively for the threat of Jones and how Boro play to bring the best out of him to limit their attacking output. Increasing their angles of attack by bringing in a new left wing back this month could be the difference between top two and the play-offs.

Neil Taylor, Marc Bola and Lee Peltier do not boast anywhere near as much attacking verve from left wing back as Jones does on the other side, and therefore it should be a position of priority for Chris Wilder and Kieran Scott this month.

Ryan Giles is currently on the radar of Queens Park Rangers, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City, according to Alex Crook, having impressed by registering nine assists in the first half of the campaign at Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old is preparing for his fourth Championship loan spell since the start of last season after being recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Giles can also operate further forwards but looks most comfortable as a left wing back and he could complete the Boro puzzle if they were to convince Wolves to send him to The Riverside for the second half of the campaign.