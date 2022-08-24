Opinion: Middlesbrough should rival Sunderland for PSG talent

Middlesbrough will be hoping to secure their first victory of the Championship season on Saturday when they welcome Swansea City to the Riverside Stadium.

Boro have accumulated three points from their opening five games, although there have been some strong performances sandwiched in there thus far.

Being one of just two teams in the second tier not to have won a single league fixture yet, it is by no means time to panic, but achieving three points each game week is increasing in importance.

Chris Wilder has made it no secret that he is still looking to bolster his squad during these latter stages of the summer transfer window, so it will be interesting to see exactly how much more business will be done.

One position that seemingly needs addressing before the closure of the window is the number 10 role, following the departure of a majorly important player in Marcus Tavernier.

Given his influence in the team last season, it will of course be a difficult task replacing him or adapting to his absence but one player who Boro could set their sights on is PSG attacking midfielder Edouard Michut.

The 19-year-old has emerged as an ambitious transfer target for Championship rivals Sunderland, as per a Twitter update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, however, Boro could look to hijack a potential deal.

An excellent ball carrier, who has been able to carve open defences at will at youth level, Michut is a very highly-rated attacking midfielder who could thrive at Championship level.

Making impressive strides through the academy during his time with the French giants, the 19-year-old appeared five times for PSG in the league last season, managing to register an assist in that time.

Middlesbrough are in need of a creative outlet who will be able to feed a youthful forward line with plenty of opportunities, with the early signs suggesting that Michut is the kind of player who could fit perfectly into Wilder’s system.

Of course, there is likely to be lots of competition for a player of Michut’s quality, but ultimately, Middlesbrough do have quite a lot of pulling power.