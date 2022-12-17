Opinion: Middlesbrough should rethink Leeds United transfer stance

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Leeds United starlet Cody Drameh as we approach the January transfer window.

The full back has been linked with both a permanent and temporary move away from Elland Road for the turn of the year.

Drameh previously went out on loan to Cardiff City last season, where he performed well in Steve Morison’s side.

But he has been unable to make an impression under Jesse Marsch since returning to the Premier League side in the summer.

The likes of Newcastle United and West Ham are said to be monitoring his situation, with a host of other European clubs also aware of Drameh’s potential availability.

But there is also interest from the Championship for yet another loan move, with Norwich City and Middlesbrough both reportedly keen on the 20-year old.

However, it has since been reported that Boro have pulled out of any interest in the defender.

That may prove a mistake for Michael Carrick’s side in their pursuit of improvements to the first team squad ahead of a potential promotion push in 2023.

It should certainly be Leeds’ own preference to loan him out again given they will retain the long-term future of the defender in their own hands while allowing Drameh to earn experience at a high level.

But it is also a potential move that could be his best route to regular first team minutes.

A move abroad will come with its own risks, but if he remains on the sidelines then it will be for nothing as it is clear now that he is ready to make the step into senior football.

Middlesbrough would have been able to guarantee his place in the side as long as he can prove he can perform to the required standard.

Carrick also has experience of working with youngsters from his time with Manchester United which would have made Boro a good environment for him to continue his development.

The arrival of Carrick has seen Isaiah Jones moved further forward, which also would have opened up space for the Leeds youngster to earn regular minutes in the starting lineup.

Recent results at the Riverside have also shown Boro’s own potential, and the addition of Drameh would only strengthen their position against their promotion rivals.

This could have been an ideal move for all parties, allowing Leeds and Drameh to reassess where they stood in the summer, while giving Boro a short-term boost to their ranks.

This is a stance the club should be reconsidering with just two weeks to go until the transfer window opens.