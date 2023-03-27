Leicester City are willing to sanction an exit for Daniel Iversen this summer if they recruit Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson or an alternative target, according to a report from The Sun.

The same report has revealed that the Foxes could be willing to agree a swap deal that sees Iversen head to the Stadium of Light - and this is a potential agreement that could be an excellent one for the Black Cats considering how good the Dane was at former loan club Preston North End.

Shining consistently at Deepdale and establishing himself as one of the Lilywhites' best players, it came as no surprise when Brendan Rodgers' decided to keep him as part of his first-team squad at the King Power Stadium last summer.

But he hasn't exactly been a regular starter this season and at 25, he will want to play every week, so you could certainly see him being open to an exit if he doesn't play too much between now and the end of the season.

The Black Cats could be a good destination for him - but their current league rivals Middlesbrough could also be an attractive option if they enter the race for him.

With Zack Steffen set to return to Manchester City at the end of the season, they will need a new first-choice shot-stopper, but judging who to bring in as his replacement will be difficult considering they don't know which league they will be in next season.

With this in mind, they need to look at goalkeepers who could be suitable for both divisions, with Iversen arguably someone who could do a good job in the Premier League and the Championship.

Although he hasn't got a huge amount of experience at the top level, making just one English top-tier appearance during his career, he has trained with high-calibre players throughout this season and could be ready to start regularly if given the opportunity to impress with his consistency at Preston shining through.

As previously mentioned, the Dane is only 25 at this point and could be an excellent long-term addition at the Riverside.

He could even be sold for a sizeable amount in the future - and this may be attractive to owner Steve Gibson who will probably be looking to bring in assets he can cash in on for a big profit.

That will allow him to invest more money into the first-team squad, giving Boro the best possible chance of remaining in the top flight for the long term if they get there.

With these different factors in mind, the Teesside outfit should be looking to swoop in and sign the 25-year-old regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.