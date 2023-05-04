Leeds United are open to cashing in on Cody Drameh this summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The same story has revealed that Burnley and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the teams currently keen on him, with the right-back continuing to impress at promotion-chasing Luton Town.

Also performing excellently at Cardiff City during the second half of last season, he has a decent amount of EFL experience under his belt and may be keen to join a top-flight club now.

Considering his performances and Leeds' stance, it wouldn't be a shock to see him generate interest from elsewhere, including other current Championship teams with the 21-year-old already proving himself at this level.

Middlesbrough, who are still in the mix to be promoted, are another side that should certainly be keeping tabs on him, having been interested in the player before.

What's the situation at right-back for Middlesbrough?

On paper, Boro have a decent number of options in this area with Tommy Smith, Anferee Dijksteel and Isaiah Jones all able to operate on the right-hand side though.

But when you take a more detailed look, there's a realisation that Michael Carrick could find himself short in this area when the summer comes along.

Jones often operates on the wing now, having previously played at wing-back under Chris Wilder. He's probably better suited to a more advanced position than full-back and should only be utilised in that role in an emergency.

In terms of Dijksteel, Football League World understands Boro were open to selling him during the January transfer window to fund moves for other defenders.

Although Carrick does value players who don't play as regularly as others, something that was clear to see during their clash against Luton when the former England international gave the likes of Dijksteel, Alex Mowatt and others the opportunity to shine, it remains to be seen whether some try and push for a move away to win more game time.

Considering Dijksteel was a regular starter under former boss Wilder, he will surely feel that he should be playing more regularly if the Teesside outfit remain in the second tier.

And if Carrick's side win promotion, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's made available in the summer anyway, so the Dutchman's future remains uncertain at this point.

Fellow right-back Smith may play regularly, but at 31, he may not have too much room for improvement so Boro may be keen to bring in someone like Drameh who can improve vastly and then be sold on for a sizeable fee.

Leeds United to let Cody Drameh go for a small fee?

The Leeds man only has one year remaining on his current contract and with the Whites willing to sell him, it wouldn't be a surprise if Middlesbrough are able to recruit him for a reasonably cheap fee, even if there's a mini bidding war between interested teams.

And the player's stance could play a big part in helping Boro to win the race.

Turf Moor may be an attractive destination but Drameh may be competing with the likes of Connor Roberts and Vitinho if he joins the Clarets. If his loan exits suggest anything, it's the fact he isn't content with just sitting on the bench.

A move to the Riverside, therefore, would probably appeal to him because he will be confident of forcing his way past Smith and others in the pecking order.

Boro are also a very ambitious club and Drameh will surely believe that the Teesside outfit will be Premier League sooner rather than later, even if they don't get promoted at the end of this season.

With this, a switch to the Riverside for the Leeds man could be good for all parties.