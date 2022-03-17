Opinion: Middlesbrough should pursue fresh agreement with 33-year-old

Middlesbrough may be waiting to see what division they are in next season, before acting on the contract situations of some of their current players.

One of those cases, that should not matter too much what league Boro are in next term, is that of Jonny Howson.

The 33-year-old has bags of experience in the Premier League and therefore if they do win promotion, which could be a tall order anyway, he would be a valued squad member and someone worth keeping at The Riverside beyond the end of the season.

Similarly to at Sheffield United, Chris Wilder loves consistency of selection and Howson is someone he has taken a shine to.

Howson has responded to that faith and has been an integral part of their rise up the table since Neil Warnock’s exit, and their FA Cup scalps over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Boro are not blessed with enormous squad depth, particularly in central midfield areas, therefore giving Howson a new contract would mean that they could prioritise other areas, and even if a new player in his position is signed, the former Leeds United man would be a perfectly adequate backup, irrespective of what division Boro end up in.

Howson’s injury record has been squeaky clean this season and he has started 35 of their 37 league outings so far.

Outstanding availability for someone of his age, and it definitely suggests that he has a few more years at this level left in him.

In terms of defensive-minded midfielders, Howson is essentially the only one in the squad, especially when Paddy McNair is being deployed at centre back, and so it is hard to see in the short term, where they go without him.

This uncertainty over his future, cannot be helping with his performance levels at the most crucial stage of the season, therefore tying him down until at least the end of next season would be a shrewd piece of business.

There is very limited Premier League knowhow in this squad, Howson has 104 games to his name, not massive amounts but in comparison it is significant and could aid their transition into the top-flight next term.