Opinion: Middlesbrough should look to Plymouth Argyle ace to bolster their squad for next season

Still not knowing what division they will be playing their football in next season, Middlesbrough are currently battling to secure a Championship play-off place.

Boro look a confident outfit after a 4-0 thrashing of Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday and sit fifth in the second-tier standings whilst possessing games in hand on the teams currently above them.

It is set to be an extremely competitive end to this Championship season, with nine clubs still seemingly battling for the four play-off spots.

Whilst recruitment is likely to depend on what division they start next season in, Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper is someone who Boro should look at regardless.

The 22-year-old has already accumulated over 100 appearances for the Pilgrims, proving to be one of the brightest prospects in the third tier at present.

Playing every single minute of Plymouth’s league campaign thus far, Cooper has conceded 40 goals in 41 matches, keeping 16 clean sheets in that time.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Middlesbrough?

1 of 12 Does James Arthur support Middlesbrough? Yes No

Cooper also excels when it comes to his save percentage (75.2%), ranking in at second when it comes to League One goalkeepers who have played 2000 minutes or more of League One football this season.

The young shot-stopper also meets the modern demands of an exciting and trusted figure in-between the sticks, possessing excellent composure and ability with the ball at his feet.

Cooper is someone who is comfortable enough to receive the ball from his defenders and can also pick out his wing-backs with his great range of passing.

Cooper looks destined to play in the Championship and beyond, with Oxford United manager Karl Robinson labelling the 22-year-old as the best goalkeeper in the third-tier after the U’s 1-0 defeat at Home Park on Saturday.

Current Boro keeper Joe Lumley has not quite hit the standards that his teammates have produced in recent months and it will be no surprise if the club are currently assessing their goalkeeping options.

Should Boro win promotion to the Premier League, then Cooper would still be an excellent addition.

He might not be immediately ready for the rigours of top-flight football but he would certainly be close.

However, if they remain in the Championship, then the 22-year-old is someone who could come in right away and play an integral role.