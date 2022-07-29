Opinion: Middlesbrough should look at teenage Manchester City talent as short-term Marcus Tavernier replacement

Despite their best efforts, Middlesbrough have been unable to keep one of their star players this summer in the form of Marcus Tavernier.

Boro have already cashed in on Djed Spence, who moved to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in July, but that particular deal was always on the cards and Boro were more-than happy to let the wing-back move on to pastures new.

The same cannot be said for Tavernier, who the club have not wanted to lose at all and saw as a big part of their future plans.

However, after a couple of failed attempts, it is AFC Bournemouth who are set to win the race for the 23-year-old, with a fee in the region of £12 million agreed – manager Chris Wilder made it very clear that Boro tried their best to keep Tavernier, but he wanted the move.

Now, on the eve of the 2022-23 Championship season, Boro must now move on, and even though they do have Riley McGree to slot into the midfield, depth is now an issue and ideally, a creative left-footed player will be sourced to replace Tavernier.

This summer though may not be the time to find his long-term replacement though, but in the short-term there is one name that stands out as a potential candidate and that is James McAtee.

It comes as great timing considering a report has stated that Manchester City will allow the 19-year-old to depart on loan this summer to enhance his development.

And despite a plethora of Premier League clubs being interested in McAtee – more on a permanent basis – there perhaps isn’t a better place to send the teenager than to Teesside.

We know from Chris Wilder’s time at Sheffield United that he sets his team up to attack, and McAtee would have the creative license to roam in the middle of the park.

Pep Guardiola chose to use McAtee six times in all competitions for City last season, so it’s clear to see he is highly-rated at the Premier League champions.

His best form has been shown though for the club’s under-23’s, and it was last season where he excelled in-front of goal in the Premier League 2 competition.

It was there that McAtee netted 18 times in 23 appearances, as well as notching seven assists on top of that – not to mention his three goals in two UEFA Youth League outings as well.

McAtee quite clearly has an eye for goal and for a pass as well, but with clubs lining up for his services, City now have to pick the one that is right for his progress.

There is no reason why Boro cannot be that club in question – especially with the great big Marcus Tavernier-sized hole that is about to appear in their squad.