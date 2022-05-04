Opinion: Middlesbrough should join Swansea City in pursuit of 21-year-old

Currently still in the fight to secure a Championship spot with one game left to play of this campaign, Middlesbrough will need to secure a victory at Preston North End, whilst hoping that results go their way.

The uncertainty regarding what division they will be playing their football in next season may hinder early preparations when it comes to recruitment this summer, however, there will be names that will be on their list regardless of whether promotion is achieved or not.

One player who certainly fits that bracket is Royale Union Saint-Gilloise left wing-back Matthew Sorinola.

The 21-year-old, who has featured 14 times in the league for the Belgian outfit currently leading the country’s top-flight, arrived from MK Dons in the summer, despite being offered fresh terms at the Stadium MK.

Sorinola emerged as a regular under Russell Martin during the 2020/21 campaign, appearing 34 times in the league, adding a further nine matches in cup competitions.

Operating as a wing-back at the Stadium MK, the exciting defender chipped in with two goals and six assists for the Dons, proving to adapt to the rigours of senior football in League One seamlessly.

Gaining excellent experience in Belgium, Swansea City are now casting their eyes over the young defender, with Martin looking to reunite with Sorinola.

With Neil Taylor only on a short-term contract, Sorinola is someone who could come in and immediately challenge Marc Bola for a starting spot at the Riverside Stadium.

Not only does Sorinola possess the ability and experience that would justify a move to England’s second-tier, but at 21 years of age, there is still scope for him to continue developing and improving.

During his time at MK Dons, he proved to possess the defensive competence to deal with all sorts of players, whilst he was also a major threat when carrying the ball and looking to create.

Should promotion to the Premier League be secured in what remains, then an immediate loan to the Championship may be the next best move, however, if they remain in the second tier, then he is someone who could make an immediate impact.