Opinion: Middlesbrough should join race for highly sought-after Tottenham Hotspur player

A whole host of Championship clubs have registered their interest in Tottenham Hotspur winger Dilan Markanday, as per an exclusive Football League World report.

Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are all interested parties in the highly-talented 20-year-old.

Markanday has been a vital figure for Tottenham U23s this season, operating in a variety of positions.

The versatile option has been deployed on both wings already this campaign, whilst he has also played as a striker and in attacking midfield.

The 20-year-old has chipped in with 11 goals and four assists in Premier League 2 so far this season, whilst he has made the bench at first-team level for Tottenham’s clash with Crystal Palace in September.

Whilst the arrival of the exciting attacker could boost several of the clubs who have been named as interested, Middlesbrough could be an ideal destination for Markanday, especially if Marcus Tavernier is to depart during the January transfer window.

Boro are a side who can go on and enjoy an excellent second half of the season under Chris Wilder, with their performance against Huddersfield Town suggesting that the new year could be a good one in the north east.

This would make Middlesbrough an excellent atmosphere for Markanday to walk into.

The 20-year-old’s dribbling ability and subsequent vision makes him a player who benefits from having two dynamic forwards who are willing runners, and that is exactly what he will have at Boro with Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore.

Markanday’s versatility means that he can operate as an attacking midfielder or on either wing in Boro’s current 3-5-2 formation.

The exciting Spurs attacker is a player who has looked a level above in Premier League 2 this season, meaning that a Championship move is certainly justified.

If he is able to secure regular first-team football in England’s second tier, and then succeeds, then he will have every right to be knocking on Antonio Conte’s door next season.

Markanday has an extremely high ceiling, and whilst he is yet to be tested at senior level, he has all the tools necessary to be a success in the Championship.