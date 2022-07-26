Opinion: Middlesbrough should hijack Derby and Sheffield Wednesday’s move for Rangers attacker

We are only a few days away from the 2022-23 EFL season beginning, yet for a promotion contender of the Championship such as Middlesbrough, they are looking particularly threadbare in one area of the pitch.

Chris Wilder has probably had to wait most of the summer to really get into it when it comes to transfer business, with the sale of Djed Spence to Tottenham Hotspur bringing in a significant fee – money that can now be re-invested into the squad on Teesside.

It hasn’t meant though that Boro haven’t been active at all, with both Liam Roberts and Darragh Lenihan arriving on free transfers, as well as Ryan Giles and Zack Steffen on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man City respectively.

Not a single penny has been spent in terms of a transfer fee though, and they could do with splashing out on strikers in particular, with just Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn being the out-and-out options right now.

That should be somewhat of a worry going into the new campaign, and even though there’s well over a month to get things sorted, a lot of games have to be played between now and then.

Boro have been linked with plenty of attackers, but one individual they should potentially get involved in the race for is Kemar Roofe, who has perhaps incredulously been linked with moves to League One outfits Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Just three years ago, Roofe notched 16 goals for Leeds United in the Championship during the 2018-19 season, before securing himself a move to Anderlecht.

At Rangers in the last two seasons, Roofe has scored 34 times in 72 appearances, which is a very respectable record indeed, so despite the Rams and the Owls being big clubs – especially at third tier level – it wouldn’t make much sense to drop to League One.

Championship clubs though should be looking at the 29-year-old forward with intent, especially if they are in need of a boost to their front-line.

And Middlesbrough are definitely one of those clubs in need, with just two out-and-out front-men going into their curtain raiser against West Bromwich Albion.

Whilst it’s unclear as to whether Roofe is even available, the fact that both Derby and Wednesday have expressed their interest suggests that a return south of the border is a distinct possibility.

If it is, then Boro – and perhaps other Championship clubs – need to jump all over it, but those with major striker vacancies like Chris Wilder’s side need to explore it more than others.