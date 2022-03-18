Opinion: Middlesbrough should consider move for Hull City defender in the summer

Battling away to secure a Championship play-off spot, Middlesbrough are striving to earn themselves promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder has certainly helped to transform the mood around the Teesside club, taking charge after they had parted company with Neil Warnock.

Should they remain a Championship side for the next campaign, then they will be eyeing up automatic promotion, with expectation levels likely to increase.

One player who would bolster the club’s defensive options for a season at the top end of the division, whilst having a ceiling high enough that he could make the step up to the Premier League, is Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves.

Speaking to Teesside Live about an improvement that he tried to make to the squad in January, Wilder said that he would have ideally liked to have recruited a left-footed centre-back, with it being likely that a summer move for players who meet this relatively broad description could be on the cards.

Possessing excellent technical ability, Greaves is someone who has lots of composure when on the ball, whilst he also has the passing range to build attacks from the back.

He is also an excellent ball carrier and has the dribbling ability and subsequent pace to travel up the pitch in possession.

As well as meeting the modern-day demands of a defender, Greaves is also a physical presence who tends to dominate aerial and ground duels, and he is someone who reads the game very well, making several interceptions and clearances throughout a match.

The 21-year-old, who has played every minute of Hull’s Championship campaign thus far, is showing all the necessary signs that he is someone who is capable enough to jump up a division, should Middlesbrough be able to secure promotion, whilst he is someone who could bolster a promotion push next year, should it not achieved this time around.

It would be no real surprise to see lots of competition for the young defender in weeks to come, given his continued influence in a Hull shirt.

West Ham have already been credited with an interest in Greaves, as per a report from 90min.com, with talk only set to increase as weeks go by.