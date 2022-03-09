Opinion: Middlesbrough should consider move for 31-year-old free agent

Joe Lumley has consistently shown why he is not a competent goalkeeper at Championship level recently, and the issue reared its ugly head once again in Middlesbrough’s 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

Boro went into the game hoping to fuel an automatic promotion push and instead went behind early after Lumley flapped at a cross and allowed Sander Berge to stab home from close range.

Jack Robinson’s weak second half volley also found its way into the back of the net with the former Queens Park Rangers man finding a way to position his body underneath the lacklustre strike.

Dipping into the free agent market seems like a reasonable alternative if Chris Wilder is not confident enough in Luke Daniels’ ability as second choice keeper.

Orjan Nyland is unattached since leaving Bournemouth recently and has shown himself as a competent second tier goalkeeper in his days at Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old is not outstanding for the level, but he is competent and has played in some high profile matches in the recent past, where Lumley certainly has not.

Boro do have a very good group of defenders for Championship level, many that will have aspirations of playing in the Premier League in the near future, and it cannot be helping them mentally, to have such an inconsistent goalkeeper behind them, to which Nyland offers an alternative.

The club hierarchy have not been shy in recent transfer windows and therefore would likely have the finances to convince the Norwegian who played against Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United for Villa in September 2018.

Mark Travers, Marek Rodak and Lee Nicholls have all been crucial players for the second tier’s top three in Bournemouth, Fulham and Huddersfield Town, uncertainty between the sticks could be what goes on to prevent Boro realising their promotion ambitions this season.

Wilder had the luxury of Dean Henderson for a large portion of his time in the Bramall Lane dugout, and on the whole has proved himself to be very good at shoring up defences, but when Lumley is performing the way he has been, there is only so much you can do.

With the likelihood that Boro come against sides of the quality of the Blades in the coming months, a change in goal is definitely needed.