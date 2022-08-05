Opinion: Middlesbrough should consider 24-year-old as Marcus Tavernier replacement

Middlesbrough have a lot of work to do in the transfer market if they are going to justify being automatic promotion contenders this season.

The frontline is below-par compared to their competitors, even after the arrival of Marcus Forss, and the midfield lacks considerable depth to handle the 46-game season.

The jury is out on Riley McGree as a promotion-pushing midfielder in the division, Matt Crooks will likely pick up some suspensions over the course of the season and it would be unfair to rely on Jonny Howson to the extent that they did last term.

Marcus Tavernier leaves a gaping hole in the side, as a player who was capable of linking the midfield to the attack at speed, with one consolation being that Boro have recouped a hefty transfer fee from Bournemouth for his services.

Kieran Dowell could be an option, as a player capable of being deployed in advanced midfield roles and as a forward, with experience and goals behind him in the Championship.

In what feels like an underwhelming last couple of seasons, the former England U21 international has chipped in with ten goal contributions in 50 outings for Norwich City.

Dowell has just one year remaining on his contract at Carrow Road and therefore would likely not come close to the fee that saw Tavernier exit The Riverside.

The 24-year-old did not feature in the matchday squad in the Canaries’ 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City last weekend, but has been in full training and is available for selection.

Dowell is the type of player that Chris Wilder has brought the best out of in the past, something of a journeyman, despite his age, and someone who has not quite found the right fit to enable them to kick on and realise their potential.

He has played for huge clubs like Everton, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Derby County in the not too distant past and should be able to adjust to the demands of Wilder’s system, as an attacking midfielder or second striker.

The 24-year-old has a very high work rate, a good eye for a pass and dribbling ability that Boro do not have in central areas, to fill the void left behind by Tavernier, he would be a smart signing.