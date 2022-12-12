Opinion: Middlesbrough should cast eyes over Chelsea starlet as Crystal Palace and West Ham circle 23-year-old

Middlesbrough have started the Michael Carrick era very well and the new Boro boss will have his sights set on achieving something special during what remains of this campaign.

The Teesside club are currently sitting in 12th position and are a mere four points from the Championship play-off positions, whilst their goal difference is better than most too.

Getting a lot out of the current squad at his disposal, Carrick will also be keeping a close eye on the transfer market, in order to further bolster the competition levels within his squad.

One thing that the Boro boss will be wary of is the fact that Isaiah Jones is on the radars of a couple of Premier League clubs as things stand.

As first detailed in a Football League World exclusive last month, Crystal Palace and West Ham are keeping an eye on the 23-year-old.

If a Premier League move was sanctioned, then it would be no surprise if Boro headed straight back into the transfer or loan market for a replacement.

One player that could emerge on their radar is Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson, with the 19-year-old highly rated by the Premier League giants.

Given the high levels of competition at Stamford Bridge, a loan move to the Championship could be viewed as a really good option for the young winger at this stage of his development.

Hutchinson has progressed at an exciting rate through the youth system and his inclusion in matchday squad at first-team level justifies the amount of talent he possesses.

Scoring five times and providing a further four assists in 11 Premier League 2 games thus far this season, the 19-year-old has been a real source of positivity for the Blues, whilst his ability to operate on either flank and as a number 10, only makes him more of an attractive option for Boro to consider.

It would be no surprise if interest is to accumulate for the young winger as the January transfer window prepares to open its doors, with Middlesbrough being an attractive destination if the Premier League outfit are considering to sanction his loan departure.