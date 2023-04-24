Crystal Palace are set to make a decision on whether to trigger an option to retain goalkeeper Jack Butland for an extra year, according to Alan Nixon.

The Englishman has spent the second half of the season on loan at Manchester United - and hasn't won too much game time in recent seasons - something he will be desperate to change.

It remains to be seen who would come in for him if he was released at the end of the season - but he isn't likely to be short of offers considering he will be available on a free transfer.

Which type of club would Jack Butland be suitable for?

Considering he has played nine times for England and has been a regular starter in the Premier League before, he will surely be wanting to play for a team either in the lower half of the top flight or for a side competing for Championship promotion.

However, it's currently unclear whether second-tier sides would be able to afford his wages considering he's currently on a top-flight contract.

The teams that will be promoted at the end of the season could be good destinations for the shot-stopper - but do the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and others in the promotion mix need him?

How could Jack Butland be useful at Middlesbrough?

It has to be said that he hasn't appeared much in recent seasons, failing to make a single competitive appearance this term.

With this in mind, he can't expect to be a starter straight away, but the Riverside could be a good place for him to settle considering Boro's goalkeeping situation.

It would be difficult to see Liam Roberts staying as second-choice keeper if the Teesside club are promoted - and with Luke Daniels potentially departing at the end of the season, Zack Steffen returning to Manchester City and Sol Brynn possibly needing to go out on loan again - two new stoppers may be required this summer.

Butland, with the top-tier experience he has, could be the ideal candidate to come in and actively challenge Boro's first-choice keeper for a starting spot.

Having that competition could be the difference between staying up and relegation next season if Michael Carrick's men are promoted to the top tier.

And with Butland currently plying his trade at Old Trafford, Carrick should be able to find out a lot about the player through his contacts before deciding whether to recruit him.

On a free transfer though, the 30-year-old would probably be a risk-free addition and considering his age, he could spend quite a few years at the Riverside.