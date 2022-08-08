Opinion: Middlesbrough must step up their pursuit of forward following injury blow

With the transfer window set to remain open until the start of September, it will be interesting to see whether Middlesbrough are able to bolster their squad in the coming weeks.

Having received an influx of money from the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier this summer, Boro will unquestionably be keen to reinvest.

Although Chris Wilder has already splashed the cash by signing Marcus Forss on a permanent deal, he is still on the lookout for new signings.

Forced to settle for a draw in their meeting with West Bromwich Albion on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 campaign, Middlesbrough would have been hoping to secure all three points in their showdown with QPR last weekend.

However, Boro went on to suffer a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the R’s at Loftus Road.

Middlesbrough’s misery was compounded by the fact that Josh Coburn is now set to miss a considerable chunk of action due to a knee injury that he sustained against West Brom.

In an interview with Gazette Live, Wilder confirmed that Coburn is set to be out for six to eight weeks as a result of this issue.

When you consider that Wilder is unwilling to hand Uche Ikpeazu a chance to prove his worth this season, he is currently only able to call upon the services of two out-and-out senior strikers (Forss and Chuba Akpom).

Whilst Matthew Hoppe is believed to be closing in on a move to the Riverside Stadium, it could be argued Middlesbrough ought to consider stepping up their pursuit of Jorgen Strand Larsen.

As per Gazette Live, Dutch side Groningen are hoping to receive an offer of £12m for the for 22-year-old this summer.

Boro have only submitted a bid of £8m which was rejected by the Dutch outfit.

After scoring for Groningen in their 2-2 draw with FC Volendam yesterday, Larsen revealed that he is open to the possibility of moving to a new club.

Whereas Middlesbrough are currently unwilling to match Groningen’s valuation, they could potentially test the Eredivisie outfit’s resolve by tabling an improved bid.

Although it could take Strand Larsen some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he hasn’t played at this level, he did demonstrate some real signs of promise in the previous campaign in the Netherlands.

Having provided 16 direct goal contributions in the Eredivisie last season, there is no reason why the forward cannot eventually go on to become a key player for Boro if they are able to convince Groningen to sanction a departure.

