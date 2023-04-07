Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres isn't short of interest at this stage, with The Sun claiming that Premier League side West Ham and Championship league leaders Burnley are both interested in a move for him ahead of the summer.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham and Leeds United are also reported to be taking an interest in him - and that's something that comes as no real shock considering how prolific he has been for the Sky Blues this season.

This is no fluke, with the 24-year-old recording 17 goals last season and improving that tally this term with 19 to his name in all competitions so far and 18 of those coming in the second tier.

Considering his age, he's only likely to get better as well and it seems as though he will take the step up to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Middlesbrough could be a good destination for him if they go on to secure promotion at the end of this term.

Middlesbrough's previous interest in Gyokeres

Football League World revealed last summer that the Sweden international was on Boro's radar - but the Sky Blues were arguably in a stronger negotiating position at that point considering he had longer to run on his contract.

As it stands, he will only have one year remaining on his deal this summer - and that could give Michael Carrick's side the opportunity to pay the amount needed to lure him to the Riverside if they secure a top-flight return.

Not only can they afford to spend more because they will be back in the top tier - but they also raised quite a lot of revenue last summer when they sold Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier - brave decisions that could pay dividends for them this summer with their budget likely to be boosted by these sales.

Football Insider have reported that Gyokeres could be available for around £10-£12m this summer and that isn't implausible considering his contract situation, although a potential bidding war could push his price tag up by a few million.

Why should Middlesbrough pursue a move for Viktor Gyokeres?

Boro's situation in the forward department means they will require at least one addition in this area during the summer.

Cameron Archer will be returning to Aston Villa and Rodrigo Muniz looks set to head back to Fulham when the season ends, with the latter providing an extra option for Carrick and needing to be replaced despite his limited impact on Teesside.

Others, including Josh Coburn and Matthew Hoppe, may benefit from securing loan exits.

Although there are fewer games to play in the top flight, depth will be just as important for Boro if they do seal promotion because having a number of top-quality options could be the difference between survival and relegation.

Gyokeres doesn't have a huge amount of experience in the top flight, but he can score goals, can operate in numerous systems, has plenty of time in his career to improve further, is tall enough to deal with a direct style of play if required and has the pace to get behind defences.

He really is the full package and that's why it comes as no surprise that so many teams are interested in him.

A switch to Teesside could pay dividends for the forward if they win promotion though - because he will have the opportunity to play regularly under a very talented coach.